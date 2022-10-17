Kildare: Fraser Group latest store opens in Newbridge

Fraser Group latest store opens in Newbridge
Frasers Group plc has opened the doors to Frasers Newbridge, a dynamic 30,000 sq.ft retail destination in Ireland. Designed as an aspirational place to explore and shop, Frasers Newbridge boasts a range of beauty, fashion, lifestyle, premium and contemporary accessories and childrens-wear.
David Epstein, Managing Director, Luxury & Premium for Frasers Group comments: “Our ambitious elevation and expansion plans for Frasers demonstrate the scale of our strategy and dedication to the brands future, as we continue to invest and enhance our presence across the UK & Europe. Frasers Newbridge opens as a modern and engaging retail space, which we’re excited to open in Ireland.”
