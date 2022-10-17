PLANNING BRIEF: Extension and alterations to be made to Newbridge Silverware

Pic: Newbridge Silverware, Google Maps Street View
An extension and alterations are being planned for Newbridge Silverware.
Planning permission documents lodged with Kildare County Council show that Newbridge Silverware wishes to construct a single storey extension to front of existing building adjoining existing shop and restaurant elevations.
Consent for minor alterations to existing floor and elevation layouts to accommodate proposed extension, in addition to associated hard and soft landscaping and all ancillary site works, is also being sought by Newbridge Silverware.
The date received is listed as October 5, while the submission-by and due dates are listed as November 8 and November 29 respectively.
