14 Oct 2022

KILDARE: Public consultation to prioritise buses on M4 between Maynooth and Leixlip

An image of how the layout will look

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

14 Oct 2022 4:30 PM

Kildare County Council has launched a Public Consultation as part of the Part 8 Planning Application for the first Bus Priority pilot to be trialled in Ireland. 

The project will see the introduction of hard shoulder bus priority measures on the M4 Eastbound between Junction 7 Maynooth and Junction 5 Leixlip, representing a significant step towards sustainable transport in Ireland.

The project will run from Junction 7 Maynooth through Junction 6 Celbridge finishing at Junction 5 Leixlip and include emergency refuge areas and noise mitigation measures. 

The development is expected to reduce bus journey times and traffic, increase bus passenger numbers and the reliability of bus services as well as reduce the volume of cars on the road.

The Bus Priority Pilot project is a collaboration between Kildare County Council, the Department of Transport, Transport Infrastructure Ireland, the National Transport Authority and South Dublin County Council as part of the delivery of the overarching National Development Plan 2021 – 2030.  Delivery of the development will be managed by Kildare NRO and Engineering Consultants, ARUP.

A public consultation has been launched as part of the Part 8 planning application for the project, providing an opportunity for input and feedback on plans for the development. 
 
Closing date for submissions is 25th November.  You can access the consultation portal here -
https://consult.kildarecoco. ie/en/consultation/part-8- proposed-m4-bus-priority- measures-planning-ref-p8202220  

For more information about the project, check out this video – https://youtu.be/WxF0jn6rabs

