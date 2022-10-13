Search

13 Oct 2022

KILDARE: Assault victim sustained three fractured teeth - claim

KILDARE: Assault victim sustained three fractured teeth - claim

Kilcullen

The victim of an alleged assault in Kilcullen sustained three fractured teeth, it was claimed at Naas District Court.

Before the court was Michael Williams, 42, whose address was given as 3151 Brannockstown, Naas, on an allegation of assault on March 19 last at Main Street, Kilcullen.

Sgt Dave Hanrahan told the court it will be claimed that something happened in a pub and it spilled out to the street.

The injured party sustained three fractured teeth as well as bruising to the shoulders and ribs as a result of an assault.

Judge Desmond Zaidan adjourned the case to February 1, 2023 for the preparation of a book of evidence.

