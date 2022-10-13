Search

13 Oct 2022

KILDARE: Woman left her home after ex's death threat and assault

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

13 Oct 2022 6:00 PM

Email:

editor@leinsterleader.ie

A woman said she left her own home after being assaulted by her ex-partner.

The woman, who has three children, said she left the house at the end of July.

She told a family law hearing at Naas District Court that a neighbour rang to say that the man had thrown flower pots on to the road.

She also claimed that  her ex-partner and a friend of his gave the two fingers to a camera she had at the front door of the dwelling and they had urinated on a hedge.

The woman further alleged that he threatened to go to her elderly mother.

The woman said she was threatened that she would be killed and that he would not get caught because “someone else would do it.”

Judge Desmond Zaidan granted an interim protection order and adjourned the case to December 12.

Sgt Brian Jacob said the gardaí will serve the order of the man.

