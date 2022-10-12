KILDARE: Gardaí searching for BMW taken from home

FILE PHOTO
A BMW car was taken from outside a home on Saturday, October 8 last.
The theft took place in the Carton Court residential area of Maynooth between 6.30pm and 9.30pm.
The blue 5-series vehicle had a '171 KE' registration.
Anybody with information on the incident is asked to assist gardaí with their inquiries.
