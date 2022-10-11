Search

11 Oct 2022

Driver who was weaving across motorway lines in Kildare tested positive for cocaine

M9 motorway..

The M9

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

11 Oct 2022 7:00 PM

Email:

editor@leinsterleader.ie

A driver who was found weaving across lines on the M9 appeared at Naas District Court.

Trevor Thompson, 50, whose address was given as 17 Mount Clare Court, Killeshin Road, Carlow, was prosecuted for drug driving and careless driving at Blackrath, Kilcullen, on November 12, 2018.

Sgt Brian Jacob said the defendant tested positive for cocaine.

The court also heard that he did not collide with any other vehicle.

Solicitor Brian Larkin said the defendant was taking drugs at the time and shortly afterwards as a pedestrian he suffered multiple broken bones when he was struck by a vehicle. He said he suffered a brain injury as well and hasn’t driven in some years.

“He’s a completely changed character,” added Mr Larkin.

The court also heard that traffic was light at the time and the defendant was driving slowly.

Mr Larkin added he is very apologetic and he had suffered terribly as a result of his accident.

A fine of €750 and a one year ban was imposed for careless driving and he was fined €250 for drug driving.

Read more Kildare news

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Eighteen supercars set for auction

Described as ‘one of the most remarkable single-owner collections of supercars to be offered in Europe’, the group of cars stem from a 50-year section of automotive history.

Motoring

Eighteen supercars set for auction

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media