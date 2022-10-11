Driver who was weaving across motorway lines in Kildare tested positive for cocaine

A driver who was found weaving across lines on the M9 appeared at Naas District Court.

Trevor Thompson, 50, whose address was given as 17 Mount Clare Court, Killeshin Road, Carlow, was prosecuted for drug driving and careless driving at Blackrath, Kilcullen, on November 12, 2018.

Sgt Brian Jacob said the defendant tested positive for cocaine.

The court also heard that he did not collide with any other vehicle.

Solicitor Brian Larkin said the defendant was taking drugs at the time and shortly afterwards as a pedestrian he suffered multiple broken bones when he was struck by a vehicle. He said he suffered a brain injury as well and hasn’t driven in some years.

“He’s a completely changed character,” added Mr Larkin.

The court also heard that traffic was light at the time and the defendant was driving slowly.

Mr Larkin added he is very apologetic and he had suffered terribly as a result of his accident.

A fine of €750 and a one year ban was imposed for careless driving and he was fined €250 for drug driving.

Read more Kildare news