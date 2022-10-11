Search

11 Oct 2022

GAA club in Newbridge marks 125th anniversary with new book

Kate Kenna Club PRO, Alison Donnelly Club Secretary, Brendan Ryan Club Chairman, Deirdre O Sullivan Club Treasurer, Ed Mountaine Club Registrar.

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

11 Oct 2022 12:34 PM

Sarsfields GAA club has launched a new book to celebrate 125 years in existence.  

From its formation by a group of locals in Roseberry in 1897, the club has established itself as one of the most successful in Kildare and has also flourished as a leading community organisation within the parish of Newbridge. 

In many ways, the history of Sarsfields reflects the story of the town. Since the legendary Jack Murray led the club to its first Kildare championship in 1904, Sarsfields has managed to add 24 more titles and repeatedly produced footballers of the highest quality to play for the Lilywhites – Paddy ‘Boiler’ White, Mick Geraghty, John Crofton, Niall Buckley, Dermot Earley, The O Hanlon brothers, Con and Tommy, Padraig Brennan, Roisin Byrne, Noelle Earley, Shea Ryan and Ben McCormack to name but a few.  

Off the field, the role of Sarsfields had been just as influential as it offers a social facility for the local community, with many groups and charities holding events and meetings in its clubhouse hall.  

Since the club found its home in Rickardstown during the early eighties, the growth of is teams across football, ladies football, hurling and camogie has been extraordinary and hundreds of young children are taught the fundamentals of Gaelic Games by their coaches at the Dermot Early Academy every Saturday morning.  

Brendan Ryan is club chairman for 2022 and says it's important that the efforts of so many people over an illustrious 125 years are recognised. 

“As we look to the next 25 years, we mustn’t forget the work of so many who have made the club what it is,” he said. 

“For me, it is a great honour to be chairman of a club that is dear to me, but especially in such an important year. Being a member of this club bestows a responsibility on us all to be the best that we can be on the field of play, but also off it, so that we continue to develop our facilities and set our standards as high as we can aspire to.” 

As part of its 125 celebrations, the club has produced a book which captures some of its most memorable milestones on the pitch but also the work of the many people who have helped the club grow from its early foundations to what it is today - an important sporting, cultural and community outlet for the people of Newbridge and surrounds. 

The Club invited past and present members to attend the book launch on Friday last. 

“It is fitting to produce such a publication to mark our 125 years,” said Ryan. “There have been so many volunteers who have contributed to the Sarsfields success story down the decades."

