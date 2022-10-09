KILDARE: Naas Gardaí confirm missing woman (83) has been located

Teresa Browne was missing since Saturday morning
Gardaí in Naas have confirmed that an 83 year old woman missing in the town since Saturday morning has been located.
A Garda spokesperson said: "Teresa Browne, 83 years, who had been missing from Naas, Co. Kildare since 8th October, 2022 has been located safe and well."
"An Garda Síochána would like to thank the public and media for their assistance in this matter."
When a missing person appeal was released on Saturday evening, gardaí said the woman was last seen leaving a premises in Naas at 10.30am.
