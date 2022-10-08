KILDARE: Woman (83) missing from Naas area since Saturday morning

Teresa Browne is missing since Saturday morning
Gardaí at Naas are seeking assistance from the public in tracing the whereabouts of 83-year-old Teresa Browne, who is missing in the Naas area.
Teresa was last seen this morning at 10:30am leaving a premises in Naas and her family and An Garda Síochána are anxious to locate her.
She is described as being 5 foot tall, with blue eyes and light brown hair.
When last seen she was wearing a royal blue jacket and black trousers.
Anyone with information that can assist Gardaí in locating Teresa is asked to contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.
