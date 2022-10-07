KILDARE EVENTS: Castletown parkrun, Celbridge turns pink!

October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and Castletown parkrun, Celbridge will turn pink on Saturday, October 15 to support this worthy cause.

Breast Cancer Ireland research indicates 3,700 new cases of breast cancer are diagnosed annually. 1 in 9 women in Ireland are affected by Breast Cancer in their lifetime and locally in Kildare both male and female cancer incidences are higher than the national average.

Services across Kildare have come together to ‘turn parkrun pink’ to support Breast Cancer Awareness month and promote the importance of breast check. This event is organised by Castletown parkrun, in collaboration with parkrun Ireland, Healthy Kildare, Health Services Executive (HSE) Dublin South, Kildare, West Wicklow (DSKWW) Health Promotion and Improvement Team and Breast Cancer Ireland.

Parkrun is a free weekly 5km community event, which takes place every Saturday at 9.30am led by volunteers. Everyone is welcome to parkrun, whether you roll, walk, jog, spectate or volunteer there is no time limit. Registration is simple, log onto www.parkrun.ie/register, print out the barcode and bring it along on Saturday morning. Castletown parkrun, Celbridge, takes place a few hundred metres from the front of the main house in Castletown. Arrive early, particularly for first timers as a run brief takes place before the event starts.

All those who attend the event will be entered into a raffle for a prize of a Garmin Watch kindly sponsored by the HSE, DSKWW Health Promotion and Improvement Team. Events such as “Turn parkrun Pink” is a great opportunity to use a local community resource, get conversations started and promote the importance of screening and breast checks.

On the day Anne Mynes from Breast Cancer Ireland will be on site to provide information and advice in relation to Breast Cancer supports and free pink t-shirts will be given out along with other goodies.

Castletown parkrun event director Joan Ryan and her team said, “The mission of parkrun is to create a healthier and happier planet. We would love you to join our friendly crew in the beautiful surroundings of Castletown parkland to walk, run or volunteer on the 15th October.”

“We are delighted to help promote breast cancer awareness this October and look forward to turning our parkrun pink. Come and join us, we can’t wait to welcome you!”



Laura Kelly, Healthy Ireland Coordinator, Kildare County Council added “parkrun is a great way to get out, meet new people and be active in local communities. I look forward our Breast Cancer Awareness event, and for me I also look forward to seeing those pink t-shirts return to parkrun week after week. There is a place for everyone in parkrun. Healthy Kildare value having a volunteer led event locally to the support promotion of Breast Cancer Awareness and help to improve people’s overall health and wellbeing.”