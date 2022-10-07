Search

07 Oct 2022

New gallery opens in Kildare town

Frank McMahon and his wife Laura (Photo: Martin Connelly)

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

07 Oct 2022 6:09 PM

Kildare town accountant Frank McMahon, who developed a love for painting during the Covid-19 lockdowns, has helped SULT Artists open up a new gallery next door to his premises.
SULT Artists is made up of artists such as Eleanor Swan, Mary McGrath, Margaret Becker, Ann McKenna, Pamela de Brí, Sylvia Hemmingway, Lia Laimbock, Liza Kavanagh and Brian O’Loughlin.
The collective had a very successful ‘Life Goes On’ exhibition at Bord na Móna Headquarters in May.

Mr McMahon cleared out an empty retail space next to his business McMahon & Co. Accountants on Academy Street and engaged friend and expert carpenter Brendan McGee to manage the Framing part of the business.
SULT Artists, impressed by the accountant’s passion and no-nonsense approach, eagerly signed on and suggested he engage SULT’s Digital partner Aoife Brennan to create a website
and start marketing efforts straight away.

No. 8 Gallery and Framing opened doors for the first time on Friday September 2 and was officially opened on Culture Night.
Mr McMahon said: “I have real love for my accounting business and have a great client base but found engaging the other side of my brain through art especially rewarding. I thought if I could bring some of my passion
for Art to Kildare Town with No. 8 Gallery, and provide a much-needed bespoke framing service, it
could have a long-lasting impact for both a local artist community and the upcoming generation of
artists. So far, and we are still early days, it has been an extremely rewarding and positive experience.”
experience!”

