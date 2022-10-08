KILDARE TV COLUMN: Curragh Camp photos from different era

Sitting in the audience at the unveiling of A Century Apart — Photographic Exhibition and Talk on the Curragh Camp 1861 - 1922, I got talking to some of the attendees.

One local lady informed me that what drew her to visit the exhibition was that her father had fought in the War of Independence.

As an elderly man, he used to recount stories about his exploits to his family.

The exhibition is a fascinating window into the social history of the time. Curated by local artist Michael Rowley, it contains 43 historic artifacts.

Rowley, who grew up in Brownstown, has amassed an impressive hoard of photographs, illustrations, postcards and other items from this period. Many of the images have never been seen publicly before.

The items on display, and others contained in Rowley’s personal collection are the product of five years work trawling EBay. Due to the varying quality of pieces up for sale, he soon learnt to sort the wheat from the chaff. The result is that he has amassed a collection of high quality and rare collectibles.

One image on display is the only known photograph of Brownstown RIC Barracks, which was burned down by the IRA in the War of Independence. As historian Mario Corrigan explained in his opening speech, it was known that this building existed but this is the first time that an image of it has come to light.

Another exhibit of particular historic significance is a British Army Standing Order that was issued at the time of the ‘Curragh Mutiny’. This was a mass resignation of serving officers on The Curragh.

One of the most prominent of these men was General Hubert Gough, who resided in Brownstown House, Knox’s Corner.

A number of photographers set up business in the Camp to capitalise on the soldiers who were stationed there. In around 1860, J.F. Church came to the Curragh Camp and opened one of the first photography studios in Ireland. Next came Charleton Photographers, who were in business there until 1905. Rowley has retrieved many of the images produced by these men.

Back then, photography was nowhere near as accessible as it is today and it could cost up to a week’s wages to have your image developed. The quality of the images stands out, and despite their age they are only slightly faded.

To the modern eye, the subjects in old photographs can seem stiff and dour.

As Rowley explained, however, in the oldest images, the subject had to sit for several minutes in order for the image to be transferred to the plate.

The near impossibility of holding a smile for this long, and the fact that these people usually had very bad teeth, explains why smiles are such a rarity in these images.

Another genre you can view is the Carte De Visite. Young ‘men about town’ would pose for the camera, doing their best to look dashing and heroic. When the image was produced, it was used as a calling card.

If the soldier saw a lady that took his fancy, he would hand the card to her and hope for a positive reply.

Also on display in the exhibition are cabinet cards and postcards. Homesick military men could get one-off postcards made with their image on one side, and on the other they could send touristy messages to loved ones back home.

The exhibition is being hosted by the friendly staff in Kildare Town Library until the end of October and is well worth a visit.

It will appeal to both armchair historians and the casual viewer.