LATEST: Electric Picnic serious assault suspect arrested in Laois

A young man has been charged with a serious assault arising from an incident at the Electric Picnic in Stradbally.

Garda HQ issued a statement after the teenager, understood to be from Kildare, was taken into custody.

"Gardaí in Portlaoise have charged a male, aged in his late teens in relation to the investigation of the serious assault that occurred at Electric Picnic Festival, Stradbally, Co. Laois on Friday, September 2.

"The man was arrested yesterday morning Wednesday, October 5, 2022 and taken to Portlaoise Garda station where he was detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

"He was charged last night and released on bail to appear before Portlaoise District Court on Thursday 27th October, 2022 at 10.30 am," concluded the statement.

Gardaí launched an investigation in the wake of this year's festival which was the first to take place since 2019 due to the pandemic.

They said an assault occurred sometime between 10pm and 12 midnight in the Today FM Sound Garden which led to a man aged in his 30s being treated for non-life threatening but serious injuries.