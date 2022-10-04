Long-awaited new building officially confirmed for school in North Kildare

Pic: Gaelcholáiste Mhaigh Nuad, Supplied
A long-awaited new building has officially confirmed for school located in North Kildare.
Gaelcholáiste Mhaigh Nuad will officially get its new building, with local Sinn Féin TD Réada Cronin referring to the announcement as 'as a great relief.'
She said: "I have been working constantly on this for the school, its pupils and its wonderful Principal Míchéal O Ceoinín who kept the pressure up for his staff, students and their families day in day out.
Réada Cronin TD (Sinn Féin) welcomed the news
"There is still work to be done regarding the needs of the school in its temporary accommodation and the trek up and down the Manor Mills Road between the current two sites, but this morning’s news will be a great relief to the school and all the families who are sending their children there.
Ms Cronin added: "Gaelcholáiste Mhaigh Nuad is already a jewel in North Kildare and the surrounding areas and I know it will play an important educational and cultural role in the years ahead."
The programme will encourage, upskill and support 10,000 small businesses to go green over the next twelve months.
Prime Time visited eighteen pharmacies and not one adhered to all the guidelines around the sale of over-the-counter codeine medicines.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.