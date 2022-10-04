ALERT: Temporary closure of road in North Kildare

The R407 will be closed on three separate dates later this month in order to facilitate replacement of the corroded steel gas main on the Alexandra Bridge.

Kildare County Council (KCC) on behalf of Gas Networks Ireland, gives notice in accordance with Section 75 of the Roads Act, 1993 and the Roads Regulations, 1994 that it intends to close the R407 from L20042 (Blackhall) to the L10231/L5078 (Roundabout at Clane).

The road will be closed on October 16, October 23 and October 30, 2022, between 6am and 6pm.

ALTERNATIVE ROUTES

Traffic travelling from Sallins towards Clane along the R407 will be diverted left at Bondenstown Cross along the L2002 as far as Firmount Cross, where they will turn onto the R403 and into Clane.

Traffic travelling from Clane towards Sallins will be diverted onto the R403 Prosperous Road as far as Firmount Cross, where they will turn left onto the L2002 as far as Bodenstown Cross and then turn onto the R407 to Sallins.

Diversionary routes will be clearly signposted, as agreed with the Council and An Garda Síochána.

Emergency access and restricted local access will be maintained.

KCC has said that any objections/observations should be lodged in writing to the A/Senior Executive Officer, Roads, Transportation and Public Safety, Kildare County Council, Áras Chill Dara, Devoy Park, Naas, Co Kildare or by e-mail to roadssubmissions@kildarecoco.ie on or before 5pm on Thursday, October 6, 2022.