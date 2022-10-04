BREAKING: €360,000 cannabis seizure near Kildare-Carlow border

Gardaí have said that the drugs seized will now be sent to undergo further analysis. Pic: An Garda Síochána.
An Garda Síochana have seized cannabis herb with an estimated value of €360,000 and arrested a man following a search operation in Pollerton, Carlow.
The operation, which was part of Operation Tara, was carried out on Sunday, October 2, 2022.
Gardaí with the Kilkenny and Carlow Division carried out a search under warrant at a property on Sunday evening and discovered the haul.
A man aged in his 40s was arrested at the scene and later detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act 1996 at Carlow Garda Station.
The man has since been charged and is due to appear before Kilkenny District Court, this morning.
Gardaí have said that the drugs seized will now be sent to undergo further analysis.
"Investigations ongoing," gardaí added.
