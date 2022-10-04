Private security service company nominated for three Kildare Business Awards

A private security service company is in the running for three Kildare Business Awards.

Manguard Plus have been nominated for Best Performing Large Business Of The Year, Excellence in Community and Best Employee with Garry Bergin.

This year's Kildare Business Awards, which is sponsored by EirGrid, will take place on Thursday, November 24 in Killashee Hotel.

Commenting on the announcement, Managing Director of Manguard Plus, Sean Hall, said: "We are absolutely delighted to be finalists in the Kildare Business Awards.

"The County Kildare Chamber puts a huge amount of work into supporting, promoting and advocating for business and these upcoming Awards are testament to that."

Mr Hall said that the nominations 'mean a lot to us' and said that the company takes 'enormous pride in striving for absolute best practise in these (categories).'

He added: "This year has been a particularly excellent year for Manguard Plus as we have won several high profile Awards, but making it to the Finals of our own county’s business awards is especially heartening."

Manguard Plus, which is based in Naas, is the largest privately owned Irish security company in Ireland.

Established in 1996 it employs up to 1,300 people and counts Aer Lingus, Dublin Port Company, DSV and Virgin Media among its clients.