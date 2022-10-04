Kildare Death Notices for today: Tuesday, October 4

The death has occurred of Elizabeth Feely

Celbridge, Kildare / Dublin 7, Dublin



Elizabeth (Betty) Feely (née Singleton) (Celbridge and formerly of Nephin Road, Dublin 7) October 1st 2022, (peacefully), at The Hermitage Clinic, Lucan, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late James (Jim) and dear mother of Jim, Joan, Aidan, Derek, Brendan and John. Sadly missed by her loving daughter, sons, their families, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Ardclough Road, Celbridge on Wednesday morning (5th October) from 10.30 am until 12.00 noon prior to removal to Glasnevin Crematorium for a private committal service at 2 pm. The Service may be viewed by following the link below;

https://www.dctrust.ie/location/glasnevin/chapel-webstream.html

Messages of sympathy and condolences for the family may be left by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com. Family flowers only please.

The death has occurred of Nicole GILL

Keadeen Park, Newbridge, Kildare



Gill, Nicole, Keadeen Park, Newbridge & Suncroft Lodge Nursing home, 2nd October 2022 (suddenly). Predeceased by her father Noel (Gill). Sadly, missed by her loving children Scott & Lacey and their father Stephen, her mother Alice, sister Lesley, brothers James & Barry, brother-in-law Damien, sister-in-law, Breda, nieces Shannon & Tori, nephew Tyler, extended family, relatives & friends.

May Nicole Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her sister Lesley’s house, Eircode R51PY01, Castle Raven, Nurney from 4pm on Wednesday with prayers at 7.30pm. Removal on Thursday at 10am to arrive at St. Conleth’s Parish Church, Newbridge for 11am Mass. Mass will be live streamed on https://newbridgeparish.ie/parish-church Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge.

The death has occurred of John (Johnny) Kinsella

Walterstown Lower, Nurney, Kildare, R51 DE28



Suddenly, at home, with his loving family by his side. Sadly missed by his loving wife Kathleen, son John, daughter-in-law Gillian, grandsons Eoghan, Oisín and Tomás, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Johnny Rest In Peace

Reposing at his family home (R51 DE28), from 4pm on Tuesday and Wednesday with Rosary at 7pm on Wednesday. Removal by Glennons Funeral Directors on Thursday morning to arrive at the Church of the Sacred Heart, Nurney for requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in St Brigids Cemetery, Nurney.

The death has occurred of Christopher (Christo) Marshall

Sheean, Rathangan, Kildare, R51 P780 / Kilbeggan, Westmeath



Formerly of Kilbeggan, Co. Westmeath. Retired Engineer, Kildare County Council. Peacefully at St. Brigids Hospice, The Curragh surrounded by his loving family after a long illness. Sadly missed by his loving wife Berna (Deckie), daughters Angela (Lynch) and Tracy, son Christopher Junior, son-in-law Michael, grandchildren Anna and Michael, brother John, sisters Mary and Anne (Connolly), brothers and sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Christo rest in peace

Reposing at his family home on Tuesday evening from 4 o'clock until 8 o'clock with Rosary at 7 o'clock. Removal by Glennons Funeral Directors on Wednesday morning to arrive at the Church of Assumption & St. Patrick, Rathangan for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Rathangan. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to "The friends of St. Brigids Hospice, The Curragh". Donations box in Church.

Mass can be viewed on https://www.youtube.com/c/icatholicplayer