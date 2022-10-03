Search

03 Oct 2022

Kildare County Council throws support behind Road Safety Week 2022

Pic: Skitterphoto, Pixabay

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

03 Oct 2022 12:25 PM

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

Kildare County Council (KCC) has announced its support for Road Safety Week, which will run from Monday, October 3 to Sunday, October 9. 

The aim of the campaign is to promote road safety awareness and encouraging positive road user behaviour.

It follows after a recent spike in fatal road traffic collisions on Ireland’s roads, including in County Kildare.

Organisers behind the venture have said that impaired driving such as drink and drug driving, speeding, using a mobile phone or smart device while driving and the non-wearing of seatbelts, are all common factors in many serious collisions.

Both the Gardaí and KCC are inviting all road users across Kildare to make a fresh start on making the roads safer for everyone.

Inspector Tony Connaughton of Naas Garda Station said: "An Garda Síochána will continue its enforcement of Life Saver offences during Irish Road Safety Week.

"There had been an alarming increase in road fatalities so far in 2022: we would like to thank all those road users who endeavoured to improve safety on our roads.

"Unfortunately, however, there are some people who continue to disregard the safety message."

He added: "An Garda Síochána remains committed to ensuring compliance with road traffic legislation to improve safety on our roads, but every road user can play their part too."

Declan Keogh, Road Safety Officer with KCC, also said "While many people adapted to various health changes during the pandemic, and there were many, some people are still reluctant to adapt to crucial measures to keep themselves safe on the roads.

"People in general have been good, but there are still some who need to change their attitudes and improve their behaviour on the road."

He added: "Positive road user behaviour, when the motorist, cyclist, pedestrian, or passenger are all adhering to and obeying the rules of the road and following the advice and guidance provided by road safety stakeholders, means everyone is playing their own part in keeping themselves and those around them safe on the roads."

