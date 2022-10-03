MISSING: Gardaí seeking public's assistance in tracing whereabouts of 39-year-old woman

She is described as being 5’5” in height with a slight build, brown hair and blue eyes. Gardaí and Mary’s family are concerned for her well-being.
Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 39-year-old from Dublin.
Mary Beaty who was last seen in the Ballymun area of Dublin 9 on Sunday, October 2, 2022.
Mary last seen at 1pm on that afternoon.
She is described as being 5’5” in height with a slight build, brown hair and blue eyes.
Gardaí and Mary’s family are concerned for her well-being.
Anyone with information on Mary’s whereabouts is asked to contact Ballymun Garda Station 01 666 4400 on the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
The REA said that between July to September, three-bed semis commanded average prices of €390,000 in Maynooth, €380,000 in Celbridge, €365,000 in Naas and €310,000 in Newbridge.
With sea swimming and the use of our beaches increasingly popular all year-round, it’s a timely reminder that our flushing behaviour has a direct impact on the environment
