Kildare woman's car 'rolled a few times' after crashing

Naas Courthouse
A woman whose car left the road and went through a ditch was told she was fortunate to have survived the incident at Naas District Court.
Sarah Boanca, 20, whose address was given as 9 Ferns Way, Ferns Bridge, Monasterevin was before the court on an allegation of dangerous driving at Kildangan, Kildare, on March 20 last.
Sgt Brian Jacob told the court that the car travelled a distance of about 700 metres and rolled over a few times.
“It’s a miracle you’re alive,” Judge Desmond Zaidan told the Trinity College student.
The case was adjourned to March 12 next.
