Kildare residents face 10% property tax hike

County Kildare residents will pay 10% extra in property tax next year and again in 2024 after the increase was approved by a huge majority of local councillors.

It is worth €23.2m to Kildare County Council.

This is in line with the increase people had to pay this year after the councillors voted to hike the rate from 7.5% to 10%.

Local authorities can vary the basic local property tax on residential properties in their area. These rates can be increased or decreased by up to 15%.

In 2020 and 2021 the rate variation voted through by KCC was 7.5%.

In Kildare and other counties the property tax base rate increase is used to fund a range of projects, with a focus on public realm projects such as works to enhance areas used by the public, like that done at Poplar Square in Naas where improved facilities have been provided for pedestrians, cyclists and bus users.

The 10% increase for 2023 will also apply in 2024 - but the councillors built in a proviso that the second year increase can be reviewed - in light of changing economic circumstances.

The vast majority of councillors voted (33-3) in favour of this after a motion was tabled by independent Clane-based councillor Padraig McEvoy, which was seconded by Ivan Keatley, a Fine Gael councillor representing south Kildare.

Some councillors expressed the fear that the tax would be unacceptable if it used to pay for administration expenses or salaries within Kildare County Council.

