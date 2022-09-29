Search

29 Sept 2022

Kildare: The Saint Conleth’s Conference of St Vincent De Paul celebrate centenary in Newbridge

St. Vincent de Paul

St Vincent De Paul celebrate centenary in Newbridge

29 Sept 2022 1:20 PM

The Saint Conleth’s Conference of the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul was founded in 1922 in Newbridge. They are holdinga  centenary mass on Thursday, September 29 at 8.00 pm in Newbridge daycare center to celebrate.

In 1922 money came from church collections, donations, and bequests. Members visited clients and distributed grocery vouchers. In the twenties Newbridge was a poor town and the Society struggled to raise enough funds. School absenteeism was high, and the Conference supplied cloths and shoes for children to enable them to attend school. In those days The Society like the community could be judgemental, by refusing help to a woman because she went to the picture house or help to a man because he was seen playing the tin whistle and begging on the street  

Today we offer direct, personal assistance that is non-judgemental and based on the needs of the individual or family. Newbridge is a prosperous town. Money still comes from church collections, donations, bequests, and the bonus of the additional income from the very successful St. Vincent de Paul shop in the courtyard. Our main area of work is person-to-person contact with people who need help and assistance.  

In addition, we provide a wide range of services for vulnerable people through our local office, shop, resource centers, housing, day-care, and holiday schemes amongst other things. The SVP Education and Training Bursary Fund has been established to support students of all ages who may financially struggle to access or stay in third-level education and training programs. 

SVP Ireland is a volunteer-led organisation, and membership is spread throughout the country in over 1,201 Conferences (the basic operating unit of the Society). The society works with people experiencing poverty and disadvantage.  No work of charity is foreign to the Society. Membership is open to anyone who can adopt its ethos. The society is one of Ireland's best known and most widely supported organisations of social concern and action with over 11,500 volunteers active throughout every county in Ireland. The Society of Saint Vincent de Paul (SVP) is committed to creating a safe, healthy, and inclusive environment for all, particularly, children, young people, and vulnerable adults whom we assist. The lives of hundreds of thousands of people in Ireland are affected by low income and the effects of debt, unemployment, educational disadvantage, poor health, relationship breakdown, bereavement, addiction, violence, loneliness, disabilities, overwhelming caring responsibilities, and other challenges. We are working to make Ireland a fairer place; where caring for each other and our children, older people, and people with disabilities are valued and supported.  

Find out more about St. Conleth’s Conference Newbridge from any member. Get involved by volunteering, donating, or becoming a fundraiser. Your help will be greatly appreciated. 

Local News

