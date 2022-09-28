Young man who died in tragic M7 incident in Kildare to be laid to rest tomorrow

The young man died following a collision on the M7 between Junction 10 and Junction 11 near Naas around 4am on Saturday morning will be laid to rest tomorrow (Thursday).

Heartfelt and emotional tributes are being paid to young Kilkenny man Brendan Fitzpatrick (24) following his sudden and tragic passing.

Brendan of Powerswood, Thomastown is sadly missed by his heartbroken family: parents Eamonn and Fiona, his sister Eimear, grandmother Kathleen, aunts, uncles, aunts-in-law, uncles-in-law, relatives, friends, work colleagues and students.

His remains will be reposing in the Mercy side Chapel of the Church of the Assumption, Thomastown from 5pm to 8pm today: Wednesday, 28th September.

Requiem Mass takes place at 11am on Thursday in the Church of the Assumption, followed by interment in St Mary's New Cemetery Thomastown.

To view the Requiem Mass for Brendan visit the Thomastown Parish website.

The Thomastown native was a very active member of his local community and especially the local Thomastown Paddlers Canoe Club.

"All in Thomastown Paddlers are shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of club member Brendan Fitzpatrick," a statement from the club reads.

Thomastown Paddlers described Brendan as a person who 'exuded kindness and determination' and stated that he 'was truly loved by all'.

"Our thoughts and prayers with Fiona (club secretary for years), Eamon, sister Eimear and all his family," they added.

Many clubmates, friends and acquaintances have also paid their own personal tributes to Brendan, describing him as 'a lovely lad on and off the water', 'a pleasant young fella always willing to help out' and an 'absolute gentleman'.

Thomastown Parish Priest Fr Daniel Bollard acknowledged the shock felt in the local community following the news and stated that thoughts and prayers are currently with the family.

Meanwhile, gardaí are continuing to appeal for witnesses who may have any information or dashcam footage following the road traffic collision on the M7 (J11-J10) shortly after 4am last Saturday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884300 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.