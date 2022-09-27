BREAKING: Gardaí arrest five after fatal Kildare assault

Monasterevin
As part of the ongoing investigation into the incident of serious assault in Monasterevin on the August 21 2022, gardaí have arrested five men this morning, Tuesday 27th September 2022.
The men, all aged in their 20s are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at multiple garda stations in County Kildare.
Investigations are ongoing.
Cill Dara RFC get league off to a winning start against Longford, Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
With a €8,000 cheque for Cancer Trials Ireland were: Eamon McEvoy, Naas Racecourse; Gavin Lynch, Coast to Curragh Cycle; Ted Robinson, Amanda Torrens and Austin O'Callaghan of Barberstown Castle
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.