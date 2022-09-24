Search

24 Sept 2022

Sallins hair salon celebrates five years in business

Sallins hair salon celebrates five years in business

The team at Cabello Hair Salon

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

24 Sept 2022 6:40 AM

Cabello hair studio in Sallins is currently celebrating 5 years in business.
Emma Bell and Nicola Igoe threw a party in the busy salon, at the Waterways, on Sunday for their staff, family and friends.
The girls went on to attend the Irish hair and beauty awards that evening, where they won the award for “salon of the year” in mid Leinster.
The salon owners, Emma Bell and Nicola Igoe are joined by staff members, Holly Cullen, Kayala Broughall, Norah Casey, Emma Jane Moore and Emma O’Keeffe.
The girls would like to thank all of their wonderful clients, family and friends for all their support over the past 5 years.

Recruiting
Cabello Hair Studio are looking for a full and part time stylist, please send your cv to emmaocon@outlook.com or call into the salon.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media