KILDARE OBITUARIES: Moses Roche

Moses Roche, who passed away on August 24, at the age of 94 years, was an ‘out and out’’ Corkman.

Even so, both Moses and his brother Batt were legends in the Callan area of Co Kilkenny.

Some thirty years ago Moses Roche retired from work at Lawlor’s Hotel in Naas and came to live with his brother in Callan.

In the 1950’s Moses had been on his way to work in the UK when he was offered the position of barman in Lawlors of Naas:

He stayed on to work for three generations of the Lawlor family over the next forty-five years.

Moses was a very popular barman and great stories about him are being told to this very day. He loved working in Lawlors and was part of the very effective team consisting of Miss Brennan, Tom Cardiff and Moses.

Characters

He greatly enjoyed the company of the numerous ‘characters’ who frequented Lawlor’s very famous bar. Like many of them, Moses had a love of the horses and for years he even ran a ‘Bookie’s Office’ beside the Random Inn — next door to Lawlors.

When Moses retired from Lawlor’s Hotel he joined his brother Batt who had bought a farm in Bauntha, near Callan.

Batt originally arrived from Co Cork to work on the farm of Mrs Margaret Fennelly who also owned the Fennelly Pub on Bridge Street, Callan.

Callan

Shortly after his arrival Moses was working in Fennelly’s Bar, became involved in local politics and befriended many local people, who will confirm his legendary status.

Through these years Moses was visited by many of his old friends from Naas because of the grá they had for him.

When his health failed Moses was looked after in the caring environment of Strathmore Lodge Nursing Home, Callan.

His funeral was attended by people from all over the country, including former colleagues and customers of Lawlor’s Hotel and Fennelly’s Bar, friends in the racing world and members of the Lawlor, Fennelly and Roche families.



Farewell words

Fr Willie Dalton PP, Callan celebrated the Requiem Mass for Moses with eloquent and fitting farewell words.

Afterwards, when friends gathered at Kevin Keogh’s Hostelry, the fond memories recalled identified Moses as an impressive, sincere and witty man with integrity:

May his noble soul Rest in Peace.



Month’s Mind Mass

Month’s Mind Mass for Moses will be celebrated today, Sunday September 25 at 10am in Callan Parish Church.