21 Sept 2022

Kildare court: Bench warrant issued over alleged Straffan car incident

Naas courthouse

Reporter:

Court reporter

21 Sept 2022 9:30 PM

A bench warrant has been issued for a man charged in connection with an incident during which a garda was allegedly knocked down by a car, sustaining head injuries.

It was issued at Naas District Court after he failed to appear for a hearing, having appeared by videolink before the court on September 1.

George Richard Asimionesei, 20, whose address was given as 1 Barrack Court, Rathcoole, faces allegations of dangerous driving, driving without insurance and no driving licence on August 26 at Barberstown, near Straffan in north Kildare.

He was remanded in custody until September 15 for directions from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

However he secured High court bail in the meantime.

Responding to a request for a bench warrant by Sgt Brian Jacob, defending barrister Mark Gibbons told the court that the man’s sister was making attempts to get him to court.

However Judge Desmond Zaidan noted that the case was listed for that morning and almost four hours later he had not turned up.

It was claimed that the garda was carried up to 70 feet by the vehicle as it was driven away at 11.45pm, at the initial court hearing on August 28.

Sgt Philip Taylor told the initial court hearing that the gardaí stopped the car being driven by the defendant, who was accompanied by another man. He added that the vehicle had no insurance and the gardaí intended to seize it.

Sgt Taylor added that the defendant pleaded with the gardaí not to take the car - a UK-registered BMW.

When the garda attempted to switch off the ignition the defendant put the car into gear and drove away and the garda was dragged for between 60 and 70 feet before falling and hitting his head.

The vehicle subsequently crashed, colliding with a wall and a traffic light.

The court heard that the defendant was arrested the following morning, some ten hours later.

Sgt Taylor indicated that an additional charge may be preferred at a later date.

It was claimed that the defendant, who works for a pharmaceutical company, is currently disqualified from driving.
Sgt Taylor said the he would not accept signing on as a condition for the granting of bail.

The court also heard that the defendant is attending counselling following the death of his mother and he is a fluent Irish speaker, having attended school in Leixlip.

Members of the defendant’s family were present in court and the court heard that while they were not wealthy they could up with a bail sum of €3,000.

The defendant’s father had demonstrated concern over the case by calling the garda station a number of times and visiting the station following the son’s arrest.

He was detained after locals reported he was acting suspiciously trying to leave the scene.

The vehicle is registered in the United Kingdom but a check with the PSNI indicated that there was no registered owner.

Sgt Taylor valued the car at €25,000.

Judge Miriam Walsh refused to grant bail on the first application, saying she had concerns he may be a flight risk.

