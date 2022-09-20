MISSING: Gardaí seeking the public's assistance in tracing whereabouts of 16-year-old from Dublin

Dawn is described as being 5 foot 4 inches in height with a slim build. She has straight long blond hair and blue eyes.
Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 16-year-old Dawn Brown who is missing from her home in Portrane, Co. Dublin.
Dawn was last seen on Friday night, September 16, 2022 at approximately 8pm.
Dawn is described as being 5 foot 4 inches in height with a slim build.
She has straight long blond hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with any information that can assist Gardaí in locating Dawn is asked to contact Swords Garda Station on 01 666 4700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
