Emergency road closure in Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District due to adverse weather events

Roads closure in Co Kildare
An emergency road closure has been announced in the Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District.
Kildare County Council (KCC) has said that an emergency road closure will be necessary, on the L7027 Pollardstown, Newbridge from today, September 20, to September 23, 2022, due to recent adverse weather events.
Diversion routes will be in place and will be clearly signposted.
Local access will be maintained.
KCC added: "Your co-operation is appreciated, and any inconvenience caused is regretted."
