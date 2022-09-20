Search

20 Sept 2022

Kildare people travelling to Ploughing Championships urged to use "purple" route

Crowds at the Ploughing Championships this morning (Image: NPA.ie)

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

20 Sept 2022 12:10 PM

Thousands of Kildare people expected to travel to the National Ploughing Championships in Co Laois have been requested to use the “purple route” to the site in Ratheniska.
Gardaí said they will be implementing a significant policing operation for the three-day event which is estimated to draw a 80,000-strong crowd from Tuesday until Thursday.
A dual Traffic Management and Parking Plan has been put in place by gardaí who told Kildare motorists that the designated purple route will be clearly signposted.
A Garda spokesperson said: “The assistance of all road users is required to allow traffic to move freely to and from the event during these times.
“Please view in the advance the Traffic Management Plan on Garda.ie or NPA.ie for the correct route to take depending on where you are travelling from.

Interactive Map
“The Traffic Management Plan includes an interactive map, which can be viewed on any internet-enabled device.
“The map identifies various routes that attendees should use depending on where their journey commences and a written description and video information of their coloured route. These websites also provide valuable additional information for persons planning to attend the event.
“Drivers are asked not to use other Satnav type devices as they may not have this up to date information and traffic diversions.
“Over the course of the event persons are asked to listen and comply with any direction by An Garda Síochána or Stewards.”
Meanwhile, gardaí are also urging road users not attending the National Ploughing Championships to avoid the N80 at Stradbally and all approach roads to Ratheniska village from 6am on Tuesday to 8pm on Thursday.

