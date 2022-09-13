Search

13 Sept 2022

Queen Elizabeth's Kildare visit is remembered

Queen Elizabeth's Kildare visit is remembered

Queen Elizabeth receiving flowers from Emma Osborne (8) with Mr John Osbourne then CEO of The Irish National Stud (right); and Chryss O'Reilly

Reporter:

Paul O'Meara

13 Sept 2022 5:00 PM

Email:

paul@leinsterleader.ie

The death of Queen Elizabeth on September 8 has led to warm recollections of her visit to the Irish National Stud, Kildare town, in 2011.

Queen Elizabeth II visited the Irish National Stud on the third day of her State visit to Ireland and INS management said in a tweet that it was “ a day to remember”, adding that the visit marked her passion for the horse and “may she rest in peace.”

It was the first official visit by a British monarch in a century and she was widely applauded for her gestures of reconciliation while on her four-day trip to Ireland May of that year.

Her visit is seen by many as an event that should be celebrated as one which encouraged enormous strides towards peace that the island of Ireland.

President Michael D Higgins said the Queen often spoke of how much she enjoyed her own historic State visit to Ireland in 2011, the first such visit since Irish independence, and during which she did so much through eloquent word and generous gesture “to improve relations between our two islands.”

He said the visit was pivotal in laying a firm basis for an authentic and ethical understanding between our countries.  

“During those memorable few days eleven years ago, the Queen did not shy away from the shadows of the past. Her moving words and gestures of respect were deeply appreciated and admired by the people of Ireland and set out a new, forward looking relationship between our nations – one of respect, close partnership and sincere friendship.”

Read more Kildare news

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media