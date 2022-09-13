Kildare gardaí find three separate vehicles illegally parked in disabled parking bays in Naas

FCPNs were issued to all. Pic: An Garda Síochána via Twitter
Gardaí in Naas found three separate vehicles illegally parked in disabled parking bays.
According to the Garda Traffic account on Twitter, the Naas Roads Policing Unit found three separate vehicles illegally parked in disabled parking bays on Sunday, September 11.
FCPNs were issued to all.
One driver was arrested, and their vehicle seized when the Mobility App revealed that the driver was disqualified & had no driving licence or insurance.
