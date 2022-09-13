Search

13 Sept 2022

Kildare court: €155K suspected cocaine haul case sent forward to Naas Circuit Court

ACCUSED

Naas Courthouse. File photograph

13 Sept 2022 6:25 PM

A man alleged to have harboured a suspected drugs haul worth around €155,000 has had his case sent forward to Naas Circuit Court.

Naas District Court was told by gardaí on Thursday, September 8 that following a search on the home of Declan Coyle, with an address listed as 3092 Hillview in Sallins, €20,000 worth of suspected cocaine was found at his home on February 9, 2021.

It was also alleged that gardaí found a further €135,000 in a vehicle belonging to the 41-year-old defendant.

On the court date, Judge Desmond Zaidan found Mr Coyle guilty of driving while under the influence of cocaine and cannabis in Kildare on June 27, 2020, after being stopped by gardaí.

The judge was told that the defendant had 22 previous convictions, one of which was for refusal of a roadside test for drugs and alcohol in 2013.

"He has had 22 chances," Judge Zaidan remarked.

In response, Mr Coyle's solicitor, Tim Kennelly, told the court that his client no longer consumes alcohol.

"He has come on leaps and bounds," he told the court.

Judge Zaidan sent his case forward to the next sittings of Naas Circuit Court on October 10.

