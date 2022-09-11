Trad legend Andy Irvine to headline Hollywood Festival on Kildare border

Trad music legend Andy Irvine is to headline the Music Under The Mountain festival in Hollywood from September 23 to 25.

Irvine, who received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the inaugural RTÉ Radio 1 Folk Awards, will perform in St Kevin's Church on Saturday at 8pm.

Irvine, who recently turned 80, is a founding member of Planxty and over his career has also featured in duos with Dónal Lunny, Paul Brady, Mick Hanly.

He plays the mandolin, mandola, bouzouki, harmonica and hurdy-gurdy.

He has played concerts all over Europe and has toured many times in Australia, New Zealand, the United States and Canada.

He has also undertaken extensive tours of Costa Rica, Panama, Nicaragua, Japan, Iceland, Faroe Islands, Argentina and Chile.

Irvine continues along the path he set for himself so long ago - a vibrant career as a solo artist in the old style, a teller of tales and maker of music.

A major influence in folk music for over five decades, he recorded a large repertoire of songs and tunes he assembled from books, old recordings and folk-song collectors rooted in the Irish, English, Scottish, Eastern European, Australian and American old-time and folk traditions.

In early August, Irvine said that instruments worth €16,000 went missing en route from Dublin to Copenhagen.

The precious belongings - a prized guitar bouzouki and mandola - vanished after he flew from Dublin Airport to the Skagen Folk Festival in Denmark in late June. His p disappeared on the journey.

Andy had travelled through Frankfurt and on to Copenhagen with his carriers being Lufthansa and Scandinavian Airlines.

Mr Irvine later said that he had received an email from Scandinavian Airlines to tell him they had found his instruments.

“They were rushed to Dublin and delivered to my door yesterday evening.

“ I can’t tell you how it feels to have them back.

“I have a permanent smile on my face. To everybody who has helped me or shown concern about my missing instruments, I give my heartiest thanks.”

Irvine had played the instruments for about four decades.