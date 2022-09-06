NEWS BRIEF: Therapy cat missing from Newbridge, County Kildare

Luna has been missing since Monday, August 29 last.
The owners of a therapy cat missing from Newbridge are deeply concerned for his whereabouts.
Luna's owners said that their cat jumped into a van when they got a delivery on Monday, August 29 last at 8am.
Delivery staff confirmed that the cat left the van when it stopped off in Edenderry, Offaly.
Luna's collar is a bright blue colour
Luna's owners said that he is one-year-old, is microchipped and neutered, and is 'exceptionally tame.'
They added that reports of a cat resembling Luna have been recorded in Blundell Woods and surrounding areas in Edenderry, between Tyrells Lane, Park View, Blundell Lane, and Granary Court.
Anyone with information regarding Luna's whereabouts can email the owners at lunathemissingcat1@gmail.com.
