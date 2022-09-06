Coffee and chats about climate change promised at event in Kildare town this weekend

The event is part of Kildare PPN Climate Action Weekend.
The Climate Cafe, in association with the Circular Economy Club Kildare, will take place in Kildare town this weekend.
This event is an open, inclusive space for people to get together to talk and act on climate change.
Unpacked will be hosting this Climate Cafe, as part of Kildare PPN's Climate Action Weekend.
David Cronin, James O' Loughlin, Louis Sheedy, Lorcan Duffy, Conor Smyth, Daniel Fallon and Peter Cowley
