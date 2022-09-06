Kildare supermarket plans to erect huge solar panels

The Tesco-anchored shopping centre in Monread, Naas
A Kildare supermarket had plans to erect huge solar panels.
Tesco Ireland Ltd has applied to Kildare County Council to be allowed to develop the panels.
The supermarket giant wants to erect nearly 1,500 square metres of photovoltaic panels.
If the request is approved the work will be done at the Monread shopping centre, Naas, which is operated by Tesco.
The panels, which would exceed the size of three basketball courts, will be erected on the roof of the existing building.
Submissions concerning the plan must be made to KCC by September 25.
A decision on the plan is due around mid-October.
