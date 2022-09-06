Gardaí making enquiries into presence of greyhound remains found in Newbridge, County Kildare

Gardaí are currently making enquiries into reports of animal remains which were found in a bog near Newbridge.

Although gardaí said that no animal remains were located following searches at Roseberry bog, photographs seen by the Leinster Leader show a number of skeletal remains of greyhounds.

The woman who discovered the remains, wished to remain anonymous but will be named 'Alison' for the purpose of this article, said that she was out walking with her partner in Roseberry Bog on the afternoon of August 17.

'Alison' explained: "It was a lovely day, so we decided to go for a walk in the bog."

She added that after a few minutes, they eventually came across the remains.

A photograph showing one of the remains found at Roseberry Bog on August 17 last. Pic supplied by the Irish Council Against Blood Sports.

'Alison' said that she also spotted a red muzzle beside one of the remains, but when she went back to survey the site at a later date, the muzzle was gone.

She also said that she is a follower of the Facebook page of the Irish Council Against Blood Sports (ICABS), and decided to send the photographs of the remains to the organisation.

Arguably the most graphic photograph shows the skull of a deceased greyhound with some fur, flesh, muscle and teeth still attached to it.

The skull described by 'Alison'. Pic supplied by the Irish Council Against Blood Sports.

Reflecting on the grim discovery, ‘Alison’ said: “It is disgusting... there is clearly evidence of wrongdoing here.”

She added that she felt that the remains were purposely dumped there, given the large quantity of the remains, and the fact that they were in a very remote area of the bog.

Commenting on the discovery, Aideen Yourell, the campaign director of the ICABS, said: "This is not the first time that greyhound remains have been found dumped in the countryside by unscrupulous greyhound owners.

"In Ballyagran, Co. Limerick, in 2012, the remains of six greyhounds were found at a disused dump, having been shot in the head, while in 2005 the mutilated remains of three greyhounds were found floating in a river in the Dungarvan area."

She further claimed that these dumped greyhounds are 'the victims of the cruel greyhound racing industry that sees thousands of greyhounds abandoned and killed each year.'

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has also confirmed to the Leader that it will be investigating the presence of the remains in Roseberry Bog.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact Newbridge Garda Station on (045) 440 180.