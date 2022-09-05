PLANNING BRIEF: New clothing store proposed for Naas, County Kildare

Pic: South Main Street, Naas, via Google Maps Street View
A new clothing store has been proposed at 12 South Main Street, Naas.
UK company Logo Clothing Limited (trading as House of Logo) is seeking permission from Kildare County Council for the development at the 0.0173 ha site.
The development will consist of change of use of planning from offices to accommodate a clothing retail store.
The proposal will include new signage to the facia above the shop front.
The date received on the application is listed as August 31 last, while the submission-by and due dates are listed as October 4 and October 25 respectively.
According to gov.uk, Logo Clothing Limited was set up in 2000.
It has an address listed in Bushey, England.
