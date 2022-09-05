Free new education programme seeks to inspire the next generation of scientists in Kildare

A new education programme which seeks to inspire the next generation of scientists has been launched by AMBER.

AMBER is the Science Foundation Ireland's Centre for Advanced Materials and BioEngineering Research at Trinity College Dublin.

Its members work together to develop new materials and devices for the ICT, medical devices, energy and sustainable industrial technology sectors.

The new programme, which includes courses tailored for age groups ranging from infants to Transition Year students, has been developed by qualified teachers and piloted in schools to integrate STEM subjects into the broader school curriculum.

Speaking at the launch, Dr Amy Fahy, Primary School Teacher and Education Manager at the AMBER Centre, said the programme seeks to break down materials science for students and to inspire future scientists with solutions-focused activities.

Dr Fahy said: "From climate change to the energy crisis, so much of what children hear about the scientific world might sound very complicated and gloomy so our programme is specifically designed to inspire and to equip them with the knowledge and confidence that they need to explore and address societal challenges.

"We wanted this course to be as practical and relevant as possible, that’s why many of the activities, from creating biodegradable plastics and exploring electricity and chemical reactions, are linked to sustainable development goals which our own AMBER researchers and scientists are working on right now.

She continued: "This programme will help our youngest generation to develop important 21st-century skills such as communication, collaboration, and critical thinking as well as the foundations of literacy and numeracy.

"Ultimately, we want to equip teachers in Kildare and across Ireland with the tools and activities that could unlock a passion and possibly a future career in science for their pupils."

All lesson plans and teaching resources in the new programme are linked to curricular objectives.

In addition, AMBER are also offering teachers in Kildare cost-free co-taught sessions and visits from scientists to bring materials science to life in the classroom.

The AMBER education programme is available as a whole-school professional development course for primary and junior cycle teachers, STEM specialist teachers and for school management teams.

For more information, visit https://ambercentre.ie/engage/schools/overview/.