Taste of Kildare returns to showcase the best of local food and drink

Taste of Kildare is back, with ‘in person’, live cookery demonstrations, great food tasting experiences, music and more celebrity chefs and culinary personalities than you can shake a wooden spoon at!

World renowned chef, television personality, presenter and author, Rachel Allen is one of the big names who will be cooking up a storm at Taste of Kildare this year.

The culinary festival, which is owned and run by Into Kildare, the tourism body for County Kildare will be held at the Curragh Racecourse during the Autumn Festival of Racing (24-25 th September).

The Curragh will be transformed into a foodie heaven with racegoers being offered the opportunity to taste some of the county’s best food.



Into Kildare, the promoters of the festival, have invited an eclectic mix of well- known Kildare chefs, restaurants, food producers and artisan food innovators to showcase their produce.

Mickael Viljanen of Chapter One Restaurant will be doing live demonstrations in the demo kitchen along with a host of renowned chefs. Over 40 food suppliers, restaurants and food trucks will be in attendance and will offer the public the chance to sample their food and to buy artisan, locally made produce.

The first day of Taste of Kildare, Saturday 24 th of September will run on the same day as the prestigious Goffs Millions, Europe’s richest race for two-year-olds. It will be themed ‘Born and Bred in Kildare’ and will feature food stands and food trucks who will showcase the best locally produced products.

Just some of the food and hospitality outlets who will be at Taste of Kildare include; The Kildare House Hotel, Scon, The Clanard Court Hotel, Harte’s of Kildare, Firecastle, Domo’s Emporium and The Auld Shebeen Gastro Bar. Food trucks and mobile food outlets include Gingers Event Catering, Saba Kildare, Nolan’s of Kilcullen and The Osprey Hotel food truck.

For an unsurpassed culinary experience, diners can feast on a seven-course Taste of Kildare menu in the Leger Restaurant where they will enjoy stunning panoramic views of the finish line and the renowned Curragh Plains.

Each course features a signature dish from one of Kildare’s restaurants to ensure you really and truly experience a Taste of Kildare.

Participating restaurants involved in the seven-course tasting menu include Firecastle, Killashee Hotel, Barberstown Castle, Glenroyal, Hotel, The K Club, Carton House, Fallon & Byrne, Las Radas, Harte’s of Kildare and Two Cooks.

Áine Mangan (CEO, Into Kildare) said, “We are looking forward to the return of the Taste of Kildare as a live event this year. After two years of various lockdowns and restrictions it’s wonderful for people to have the chance to gather again and to enjoy delicious food and drink.

Into Kildare is delighted to support local food and hospitality outlets by staging and promoting this event which aligns with our Thoroughbred County Tourism Strategy. The event will offer local restaurants, hotels, and food producers a great opportunity to showcase their products and services to a large audience and will offer them a chance to promote their

brand to an engaged clientele.”

As well as great food, Taste of Kildare will also feature exciting racing, family entertainment with Junior Einstein’s Kildare and live music by ‘Nite Train’ who will play after racing.

Early Bird tickets are on sale now from €15 per person this includes entry into the Curragh Races. Tickets for the Leger Tasting Experience cost from €175 per person and includes seven courses, wine, entry to the races and a premier experience in the stunning Leger Restaurant.

Purchase your tickets for the ultimate racing and culinary experience today! For more information and to purchase tickets see www.tasteofkildare.ie