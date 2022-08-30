Search

30 Aug 2022

Lack of affordable housing is having a big impact on vulnerable young adults in Kildare

Jigginstown Manor, Naas

Reporter:

Paul O'Meara

30 Aug 2022 4:00 PM

Email:

paul@leinsterleader.ie

A lack of affordable housing in County Kildare is having a considerable impact on young vulnerable adults in County Kildare, according to management at a recently opened accommodation centre.

In April 2022, 168 persons were reported homeless in County Kildare.


Jigginstown Manor,  which opened recently, provides independent living and comprehensive   services for young adults and care leavers.

The 34 unit centre on the outskirts of Naas offers residential services for men leaving the rehabilitation centres of Tiglin. The facility was originally built to cater for the care leavers but currently houses young adults.

A resident said: “I left the care at 18. I was transitioning three months before my eighteenth birthday when I moved into an apartment rented for me by the owner of my care home. Unfortunately, in the case of care leavers, your Social Care worker leaves you the day you turn 18, so I didn't get any aftercare help.”

Addressing the issue of what can be done to help care leaders make the transition to independent living, the care leaver said: “

I feel there should be some learning process for kids nearing 18, even at 16, learning how to cook, and learning how to do their washing, just general basic knowledge on what most kids in care wouldn't have if they lived with a family. Past 18, I didn't receive any aftercare.”

According to Jay Bobinac, manager at Jigginstown Manor, said homelessness can harm individuals' mental and physical well-being, dignity, career advancement, participation in society and more.

Aubrey McCarthy, chairman of Tiglin and a Naas-based businessman said: "In Tiglin we base our service on impacting young people, we are a charity, and nobody makes any money from this; the same is with the rehabilitation service. We are a group of like-minded people striving to give young people a helping hand they would not have gotten otherwise. It would be a great misfortune to let such fend for themselves, most of them are strong and get through the struggle, but we try to make it easier for them. Everyone deserves a nice place to start off – that is what Jigginstown Manor is for." 

