NEWS BRIEF: Kildare Senator welcomes extension to agri-environment training scheme

Pic: Michael Donnelly/Fiona O' Loughlin via Facebook
A Senator from Kildare has welcomed the extension to an agri-environment training scheme.
A two-month extension has been granted for the Agri-Environment Training Scheme (AETS).
All courses provided to the farmers under the AETS had been due to be completed by August 31, 2022, with the extension allowing AETS Course facilitators to continue to offer courses in September and October 2022.
The new closing date is October 31, 2022.
Commenting on the news, Fianna Fáil Senator Fiona O' Loughlin said: "This is a welcome announcement; over 21,000 farmers are attending, or due to attend, courses by next Wednesday.”
"The range of subjects being covered at the courses, including environmental advice, lessons learnt from participation in the most recent agri-environment scheme, and farm health and safety standards.
She concluded: "Farmers have really embraced the scheme and I will work with Minister (Charlie) McConalogue to ensure that as many farmers as possible can partake in the scheme."
