40 new residential dwellings planned for South Kildare

New planning permission documents lodged with Kildare County Council (KCC) show that 40 new residential dwellings have been planned for South Kildare.

Belgrave Contracting Limited is seeking consent from KCC for the development at Kilbeg, Kildangan in Monasterevin.

Specifically, the company is looking for permission to construct 40 residential dwellings, comprising of four four-bed detached single storey dwellings (Type A3/A4), four four-bed semi-detached single storey dwellings (Type A1/A2) and 15 three-bed semi-detached/terrace two-storey dormer dwellings (Type B1/B2/B3).

Planning permission is also being sought for the construction of eight three-bed semi-detached single storey dwellings (Type D1/D2), six two-bed semi-detached single storey dwellings (Type C1/C2), two one-bed semi-detached single storey dwellings (Type E1) and one one-bed detached single storey dwelling (Type E2), together with a new vehicular entrance off the existing R417 road.

This will also include the provision of a new pedestrian path, all ancillary internal access roads, infrastructure, landscaping and boundary treatments, and all associated site and development works and services.

The date received is listed as August 26 last, while the submission-by is listed as September 29.

There is no listed due date on the application.

According to the website SoloCheck.ie, Belgrave Contracting Limited was set up in 2020 and is based in Clane.