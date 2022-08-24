Controversial building in Newbridge, Kildare due to be added to derelict site register

A building located in Rickardstown, Newbridge is due to be added to derelict site register.

Fianna Fáil Senator Fiona O' Loughlin told the Leader that Rooske Lodge, which is located near the premises of Sarsfields GAA Club, will be added to the register following consultations.

Senator O' Loughlin said that locals had previously issued complaints regarding the property, which has been left vacant for some time.

She said: "This property in Rickardstown has been attracting anti-social behaviour, and has been set on fire in the past.

Senator Fiona O' Loughlin, Fianna Fáil. File Photo

"Such a property was causing issues for residents in the estate, and I am pleased that working with Kildare County Council that the property is due to be added to the derelict site register."

The Newbridge politician also said that once the site is added to the derelict sites register, it will incur a seven per cent derelict sites levy.

"I hope this will encourage the owner to develop the site and put it to better use," she added.