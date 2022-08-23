Sewage smell near new Kildare estate - claim

Sewage smells were detected near a new Kildare residential area.
That’s according to Cllr Colm Kenny who told a Naas Municipal District meeting on July 12 that sewage odours were emanating at several points along the inner Rathasker Road in Naas “particularly between St Conleth’s estate and the new Whitethorn estate.
He said the smell came from one or several points and he claimed that there was “sewage on the road.”
According to Kildare County Council, Irish Water as the national water utility, is responsible for the delivery of water services to homes and businesses.
