23 Aug 2022

Bail denied for man who insisted on defending himself in Kildare courthouse

LAND DISPUTE

A garda told the judge that the man was offered legal advice 'about a hundred times' over the previous day, but declined the offer. File photograph: Naas District Court

Reporter:

Court reporter

23 Aug 2022 8:20 PM

A bail application was denied for a man who insisted on defending himself in Naas District Court on Thursday, August 18, last.

The man, who cannot be identified due to reporting restrictions imposed by Judge Miriam Walsh, admitted to two counts of criminal damage on land that he claimed actually belonged to him.

It was heard that he cut off 12 different locks on a door with bolt-cutters, in addition to damaging a 'no trespassing' sign.

A garda told the judge that the man was offered legal advice 'about a hundred times' over the previous day, but declined the offer.

Judge Walsh then summoned the man to take to the stand, where she said to him that she would recommend he take legal advice.

"You don’t have to get a solicitor, but I think you should consult someone," she said.

However, the man insisted that he wished to represent himself.

Gardaí then said that when they visited the man in relation to the criminal damage, he made full admissions to them, and added that the land belonged to him.

He also admitted to the offences during an interview with gardaí.

A number of bail conditions were outlined to the man, one of which included staying away from the property.

However, the man claimed he had livestock on the land that he needed to take care of, and as such rejected the bail conditions, with the exception of signing on at his local garda station.

After hearing both sides, Judge Walsh remanded the man into custody, with consent to bail, until he reappears in court.

She once more urged the man to seek legal advice.

