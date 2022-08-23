Search

Gardaí make fresh appeal for missing woman on 26th anniversary of disappearance

Gardaí make fresh appeal for missing woman on 26th anniversary of disappearance



Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

23 Aug 2022 12:53 PM

Gardaí in Tullamore are again appealing for information from the public in relation to the disappearance of Fiona Pender on August 23, 1996.

Today, Tuesday August 23, 2022, is the 26th anniversary of Fiona Pender’s disappearance.

Fiona was last seen at approximately 6am on the morning of Friday, August 23, 1996 when she was at her flat on Church Street, Tullamore.

This incident has been the subject of a sustained Garda investigation, by the investigation team based at Tullamore Garda Station and Portlaoise Garda Station.

No person has been brought to justice for the disappearance of Fiona at this time.

Fiona was described as being 5'5" in height, with long blonde hair. She was 25 years of age at the time she went missing. Fiona was wearing bright coloured clothing and white leggings. She was 7 months pregnant at the time of her disappearance.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone that met, saw or has any information in relation to the disappearance of Fiona in the early morning of Friday 23rd August 1996, who has not spoken to Gardaí, to please come forward and speak to our investigation team.

Gardaí continue to appeal to any person who may have previously come forward who felt they could not provide Gardaí with all the information they had in relation to this matter, to contact the investigation team again.

An Garda Síochána appeals to anyone with any information, no matter how small or insignificant you might believe it to be, to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 867 4100, or any Garda Station.

Anyone who wishes to provide information confidentially should contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

